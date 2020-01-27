Himesh Reshammiya Says He Was Affected by Trolls Attacking His Nasal Voice
In an interview, Himesh said that while his songs were turning out to be all hits, he was simultaneously being trolled for having a nasal voice. He said that this affected him.
Singer, composer, actor, Himesh Reshammiya is a man of many talents. And while his compositions and songs have turned out to be chart toppers and make up successful remixes even today, he admits being affected due to the trolling for a having a ‘nasal voice.’
In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “It cannot be that you become a superstar, you are getting all the attention and people don’t react if they don’t like something about you. They will react and you have to take it positively. That’s the only way. But of course, we are humans. Celebrities do get affected.”
Recalling the trolling phase in the year 2006, he said, “In that year, when they called me nasal, every song of mine was a blockbuster. I had 50 blockbusters. I just got a little angry.”
He also talked about how he received a flak from legendary singer Asha Bhonsle when he defended himself by mentioning how even the legendary singer-composer RD Burman sang that way.
Himesh says that one needs to deal with all the criticism and cope with it. Himesh will next be seen in Happy Hardy Aur Heer which is releasing on January 31 and see him in a double role.
