Himesh Reshammiya Talks About Why Bollywood is Coming Out with Remixes

The current trend in Bollywood music is the remix wave which seems to have taken over. Right from Aankh Marey (Simmba), to Muqabala (Street Dancer 3D) to the most recent one being Ole Ole (Jawaani Jaaneman), a number of Bollywood movies are coming with a revised or recreated version of an old Bollywood song or a recent Punjabi track.

Composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya recently gave his opinion on the probably reason. In an interview, he said, “When music doesn’t do well before the release of the film then people will go with recall value which comes with recreation and that is why more and more songs are going to be recreated till the time composers decide they will give super hit songs before the release and they will have to compel the companies. The companies are only looking for success which they are right because they are spending money. How do they get that? If they do not get content before the release then they will immediately go for a remix which has a recall value and that is why this is happening.”

Himesh recently recreated his song Jhalak Dikhla Jaa from the 2006 movie Aksar for the 2019 film The Body.

He further added, “Remixes are coming because new composers somewhere are not as sure and they are not guaranteeing to give you a song to gamble on, and if that doesn’t work then you get the option to not work with them in the future. So if that one song does well then they will start believing in the composers. But today composers are so talented, but still are looking for approval, what the other person wants. New composers need to be very sure and not work for approval otherwise they will end up becoming background music composers.”

Himesh will next be seen in Happy, Hardy Aur Heer slated to release on January 31. He chose to release the music of the song 45 weeks prior to the film release because he feels the audience needs to be able to relate with the music.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.