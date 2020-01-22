Himesh Reshammiya To Judge Singing Talent Hunt on Radio
The composer- singer is currently judging the singing reality show Indian Idol 11 with Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. On his radio show, Himesh will be seen mentoring as well as judging the participants.
A still from Aap Ki Mausiiquii.
Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya has been roped in to judge the seventh season of the on-air singing talent hunt show "Big Golden Voice".
On the show, Himesh will be seen mentoring as well as judging the participants.
"I have always appreciated talent and tried my best to accord the truly deserving with the right opportunity. I believe everyone who has the talent has a right to be bestowed upon with a chance, an opportunity and trust me, the right attitude is key to showcase your talent to the world. As a judge, I will be mentoring the participants throughout their journey which includes preparing them for vital combats to present themselves on the world stage," Himesh said.
The show will air on BIG FM.
