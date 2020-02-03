Himesh Reshammiya To Start Shooting For His Next Namaste Rome In Britain
The movie is said to go on the floors in the summers and will mark the collaboration of Himesh and lyricist Javed Akhtar after 13 years. The two last worked together in Namastey London (2007).
Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh/ Twitter
Himesh Reshammiya has now started working more diligently on his acting career. After recently playing a double role in Happy Hardy and Heer, he has locked his next titled Namaste Rome as the male lead.
The movie will be shot in the UK and will go on the floors in summers. The movie will also see his collaborating him with lyricist Javed Akhtar, 13 years after working in their last film Namastey London (2007).
Talking about the project, Himesh said, "Namastey Rome is a classic love story based on real incidents; Javed saab and I were floored by it. The film’s music is also outstanding. In fact, I can proudly say that it’s better than the album of Namastey London (2007), which was the last film Javed saab and I worked together on. This time, too, every word penned by him is sheer magic and all the seven songs in the soundtrack have been composed straight from the heart — just like the way I had composed music for Tere Naam (2003) and Namastey London."
Having worked in movies like Khiladi 786 and Teraa Surroor among others, Himesh is also reportedly going to work on the sequel of his T 2014 movie The Expose.
“I am excited to start shooting for Namastey Rome this summer in the UK and have already started prepping for it. This is the first time I’m doing a film based on a real incident. It’s an extremely relatable subject,” Himesh added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Maps Traffic Info Can be Tricked Easily, But You Shouldn't Stop Trusting it Just yet
- Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spec Comparison: Design, Interior, Engine and More
- Jennifer Lopez, Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Performance Breaks the Internet, Watch Here
- Kunal Kamra Finally Takes Off on Vistara after Being Suspended from Four Indian Airlines
- Special Sunday: Today is 02/02/2020, the First Palindrome Date in Over 900 Years