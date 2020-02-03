Himesh Reshammiya To Start Shooting For His Next Namaste Rome In Britain

Himesh Reshammiya has now started working more diligently on his acting career. After recently playing a double role in Happy Hardy and Heer, he has locked his next titled Namaste Rome as the male lead.

The movie will be shot in the UK and will go on the floors in summers. The movie will also see his collaborating him with lyricist Javed Akhtar, 13 years after working in their last film Namastey London (2007).

Talking about the project, Himesh said, "Namastey Rome is a classic love story based on real incidents; Javed saab and I were floored by it. The film’s music is also outstanding. In fact, I can proudly say that it’s better than the album of Namastey London (2007), which was the last film Javed saab and I worked together on. This time, too, every word penned by him is sheer magic and all the seven songs in the soundtrack have been composed straight from the heart — just like the way I had composed music for Tere Naam (2003) and Namastey London."

Having worked in movies like Khiladi 786 and Teraa Surroor among others, Himesh is also reportedly going to work on the sequel of his T 2014 movie The Expose.

“I am excited to start shooting for Namastey Rome this summer in the UK and have already started prepping for it. This is the first time I’m doing a film based on a real incident. It’s an extremely relatable subject,” Himesh added.

