Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Himesh Reshammiya To Start Shooting For His Next Namaste Rome In Britain

The movie is said to go on the floors in the summers and will mark the collaboration of Himesh and lyricist Javed Akhtar after 13 years. The two last worked together in Namastey London (2007).

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2020, 1:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Himesh Reshammiya To Start Shooting For His Next Namaste Rome In Britain
Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh/ Twitter

Himesh Reshammiya has now started working more diligently on his acting career. After recently playing a double role in Happy Hardy and Heer, he has locked his next titled Namaste Rome as the male lead.

The movie will be shot in the UK and will go on the floors in summers. The movie will also see his collaborating him with lyricist Javed Akhtar, 13 years after working in their last film Namastey London (2007).

Talking about the project, Himesh said, "Namastey Rome is a classic love story based on real incidents; Javed saab and I were floored by it. The film’s music is also outstanding. In fact, I can proudly say that it’s better than the album of Namastey London (2007), which was the last film Javed saab and I worked together on. This time, too, every word penned by him is sheer magic and all the seven songs in the soundtrack have been composed straight from the heart — just like the way I had composed music for Tere Naam (2003) and Namastey London."

Having worked in movies like Khiladi 786 and Teraa Surroor among others, Himesh is also reportedly going to work on the sequel of his T 2014 movie The Expose.

“I am excited to start shooting for Namastey Rome this summer in the UK and have already started prepping for it. This is the first time I’m doing a film based on a real incident. It’s an extremely relatable subject,” Himesh added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram