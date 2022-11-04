Himesh Reshammiya Unveils Badass Ravikumar First Song 'Butterfly Titliyan' And Fans Go Berserk

Himesh Reshammiya is known for churning out music for iconic films like Namaste London, Bodyguard, Welcome, Aksar and many more. Not only that, the singer, composer and producer has also displayed his flair for acting in Karzzzz, The Xpose, Teraa Surror and the latest musical romantic drama Happy Hardy and Heer. Now, Himesh is all set to make a comeback as an actor with a spinoff from his Xpose franchise titled Badass Ravikumar. After unveiling the action-packed teaser yesterday, Himesh has now released the first song from his upcoming film titled ‘Butterfly Titliyan’.

On Friday, the Naam Hai Tera singer took to his Instagram handle to draw the curtains on four-and-a-half minute long music video. Touted as the biggest romantic dance party anthem of the year in its opening frame, the video aptly captures a bare-chested Himesh matching steps with a veiled woman and cowboys. It also interspersed with several over-the-top action sequences and explosions taking place amid all the dance and glamour. Written by Soniya Kapoor Reshamiya and sung and composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the song has already been trending at #2 on YouTube.

Himesh wrote in his caption, “After historic success of badass Ravi kumar teaser Here is a glimpse of the first song from the film titled Butterfly Titliyaan composed and sung by me with lyrics by @soniakapoor06, meet ravi kumar in his eccentric zone grooving to butterfly titliyaan , thanks for all the love/title announcement teaser of badass Ravi kumar trending at num 2 on YouTube with 10 million views in a day and 20 million views across all platforms in a day, thanks for all the love.” (sic)

Fans had mixed to positive reactions to the music video. One of them wrote, “Sir kyu Bollywood ka naam roshan kar rahe ho?” Another one commented, “What a music! Rocking song! HR always superhit”. Someone else said, “RIP those whose name is Ravikumar.” One of them stated, “Ye kya dekh liya”.

Meanwhile, Himesh Reshammiya’s The Expose was helmed by Anant Mahadevan and produced by Vipin Reshammiya under the banner of HR Musik. The film starred Himesh Reshammiya alongside newcomers Sonali Raut and Zoya Afroz, while Irrfan Khan made a special appearance. Musician Yo Yo Honey Singh also appeared in the film, portraying a negative role, thus making his Bollywood acting debut.

Read all the Latest Movies News here