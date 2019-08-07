Himesh Reshammiya's Melodious Music in happy, Hardy and Heer Song Heer Tu Meri will Impress You

After an extended break from Bollywood, singer and music director Himesh Reshammiya is making a comeback into the world of acting and singing with his new movie. Titled Happy, Hardy And Heer, the upcoming rom-com is produced by Himesh Reshammiya, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand. The film has been shot in various places including Glasgow, Edinburgh and Scotland.

In the latest song released by Tips Music, Himesh can be seen crooning the song Heer Tu Meri with his reel-life lady love. On Tuesday, August 6, Tips Music announced the release of the latest song. Taking it to Twitter they wrote, “Himesh Reshammiya and @soniamaan01 weave the magic of love with their song #HeerTuMeri, from their upcoming rom-com #HappyHardyAndHeer! SONG OUT NOW Created by #HimeshReshammiya, the track is co-sung by @AnushaManiMusic.”

Himesh Reshammiya and @soniamaan01 weave the magic of love with their song #HeerTuMeri, from their upcoming rom-com #HappyHardyAndHeer!SONG OUT NOW https://t.co/rosRGmbnHDCreated by #HimeshReshammiya, the track is co-sung by @AnushaManiMusic. — Tips Films & Music (@tipsofficial) August 7, 2019

Claimed to be the ‘Biggest Romantic Dance Anthem of The Year’, the song shows Reshammiya in a younger avatar, who can be seen dancing around the streets of the city. The song is sung by Reshammiya and Anusha Mani.

You can listen to the song Heer Tu Meri here:

The makers have already released two other songs from the films, Cutie Pie and Heeriye. Punjabi actress Sonia Maan will be making her entry into the world of Bollywood with the movie Happy Hardy And Heer. Scheduled to release in September 2019, the movie also stars Naresh Suri, Manmeet Singh, Deep Mandeep, Ashwin Dhar, Sejal Shah and Trupti Khamkar.

