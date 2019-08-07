Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Himesh Reshammiya's Melodious Music in happy, Hardy and Heer Song Heer Tu Meri will Impress You

Himesh Reshammiya is playing the lead role in Happy, Hardy And Heer. A new song titled Heer Tu Meri from the film has been released.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 7, 2019, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Himesh Reshammiya's Melodious Music in happy, Hardy and Heer Song Heer Tu Meri will Impress You
A still from Happy, Hardy and Heer.
Loading...

After an extended break from Bollywood, singer and music director Himesh Reshammiya is making a comeback into the world of acting and singing with his new movie. Titled Happy, Hardy And Heer, the upcoming rom-com is produced by Himesh Reshammiya, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand. The film has been shot in various places including Glasgow, Edinburgh and Scotland.

In the latest song released by Tips Music, Himesh can be seen crooning the song Heer Tu Meri with his reel-life lady love. On Tuesday, August 6, Tips Music announced the release of the latest song. Taking it to Twitter they wrote, “Himesh Reshammiya and @soniamaan01 weave the magic of love with their song #HeerTuMeri, from their upcoming rom-com #HappyHardyAndHeer! SONG OUT NOW Created by #HimeshReshammiya, the track is co-sung by @AnushaManiMusic.”

Claimed to be the ‘Biggest Romantic Dance Anthem of The Year’, the song shows Reshammiya in a younger avatar, who can be seen dancing around the streets of the city. The song is sung by Reshammiya and Anusha Mani.

You can listen to the song Heer Tu Meri here:

The makers have already released two other songs from the films, Cutie Pie and Heeriye. Punjabi actress Sonia Maan will be making her entry into the world of Bollywood with the movie Happy Hardy And Heer. Scheduled to release in September 2019, the movie also stars Naresh Suri, Manmeet Singh, Deep Mandeep, Ashwin Dhar, Sejal Shah and Trupti Khamkar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram