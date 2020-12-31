Himesh Reshammiya's Wife Sonia Kapoor Treats Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh to Homemade Laddoos

Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar had her husband Rohanpreet Singh for company on a recent episode of the singing reality show. Co-judge Himesh Reshammiya also brought his wife Sonia Kapoor along. Sonia brought along homemade laddoos for the newlyweds Neha and Rohanpreet.

Sonia was also seen dancing to Himesh's superhit track, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, on the sets of Indian Idol. The television actress also interacted with Neha, Rohan and Vishal, Bharti, Haarsh and Aditya.

Sonia is reportedly the one responsible for her husband's style and his fitness transformation. Her visit to the sets of the show brought a big smile to Himesh's face.

Sonia is appreciative of the talented contestants on season 12 of the show. She shared her thoughts about this experience, "It was such a special experience for both me and Himesh. He was so happy to see me dance to his song and I was glad to bring a smile to his face."

This weekend's episode of singing reality show Indian Idol would be quite special with newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh, and funny couple Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa as guests. The evening promises to be totally entertaining with lots of fun moments.

It was a whirlwind romance for Neha and Rohanpreet, who first met while shooting for the music video of Nehu Da Vyah in August. They got married in dual ceremonies in Delhi on October 24, which was followed by a reception in Chandigarh. The couple will be sharing moments from their wedding during the episode.