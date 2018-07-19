Hina Khan Accused of Rs 12 Lakh Jewellery Fraud; Actress Calls It a 'Tactic' of Her Haters

LOLwonder why this legal notice did not reach my house and instead reached all the media houses.. sorry haters this tactic will not work.. try something new.. bhassodi will still shine #Bhasoodi #NoMoreBullshit #BhasoodiHits7M https://t.co/BtZQ7jfSB8 — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) July 18, 2018

Hina Khan, who has lately been making headlines for her glamorous Instagram pictures, is yet again in the news, and not for the best possible reasons. The actress, best known for her role of Akshara on popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been accused of a fraud. A jewellery brand has reportedly sent a legal notice to Hina for cheating the company with its ornaments worth Rs 12 Lakh.It all came to light after India News flashed the report on its channel. As per the report, the company accused the actress of wearing their jewellery for their brand promotion and not returning it after the event. It also stated that Hina has been asked to return the jewellery within 15 days.Calling it a "tactic", Hina took to Twitter and denied getting any legal notice about the same.She tweeted: "LOL. wonder why this legal notice did not reach my house and instead reached all the media houses.. sorry haters this tactic will not work.. try something new.. bhasoodi will still shine #Bhasoodi #NoMoreBullshit #BhasoodiHits7M." (sic)Earlier, Hina was accused of wearing borrowed clothes on Bigg Boss season 11 when a certain designer Neerushaa Nikhat exposed the secret behind the actress' wardrobe on Twitter.In now deleted tweet, directed to Hina and her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Rohan Mehra, Neerushaa had written, "My dear @rohan4747 @eyehinakhan style icon 150 night suit 50 pair shoes 100 dresses wow, so maang maang ke to koi bhi icon ban jayega Thnks god I refused to give my stuff hence I wud have life time regret." (sic)Neerushaa had also shared screenshots of Whatsapp messages from Hina's stylist Hemalata Periwal aka Hemu, who had initially asked the designer to sponsor the actor's clothing. The message had also mentioned that the celeb would be staying inside the house for a minimum of 90 days.