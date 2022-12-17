Hina Khan Amps Up Her Winter Fashion Game With Red Mini Dress And Brown Jacket

Hina Khan is a well-known actress in the Hindi television industry. She has created a niche for herself with her amazing acting skills. But along with her performance, the 35-year-old actress is also a fashion icon, and her Instagram account is proof. Recently, the actress is trending for her winter fashion choices. Hina has once again shared pictures from her latest photoshoot, which is currently going viral all over social media. In the pictures, the diva is seen wearing a red bodycon mini dress with black marble prints, which she paired with a stylish brown colored jacket and nude pump heels. The actress is looking very pretty. She kept her hair open in soft curls as she posed for the camera, and her on-point makeup added to her glam look.

One of her fans commented: “Beautiful pic,” while another one said, “Woww.” “Nice look,” wrote the third user.

Hina has worked in multiple popular TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Hai, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Apart from this, she has also been part of many music videos. Till now, her two most popular music videos were with Shaheer Sheikh. Both of these videos were a huge hit.

Hina has now dabbled in films and web series as well. She is all set to venture into a new medium. She will soon be seen in Zee Theatre’s upcoming teleplay, Shadyantra. This will be a suspenseful thriller, filled with psychological intrigue and the story will revolve around greed, ambition, self-preservation, and revenge. The movie also features Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

The murder mystery teleplay will be broadcasted on Tata Play Theatre on December 18. It will also be accessible via Zee5.

