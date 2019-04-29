English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hina Khan and Ekta Kapoor React to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Themed Dolls, See Here
Show producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media and shared her excitement over the show winning hearts across the nation.
Image: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram
Loading...
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has turned out to be as big a success for the makers and the cast as the original daily soap. The new-age star cast, which includes Erica Fernandes as Prerna, Hina Khan as Komolika and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, have made sure that the show repeated its success run 11 years down the line. In a latest development, show-producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media and shared her excitement over the show winning hearts across the nation and reflected on how KZK 2 has managed to garner a substantial fan-base in recent times.
Ekta shared a picture of dolls that are themed around the show's characters, namely Prerna and Komolika, and wrote, "What bigger compliment for these iconic characters! Thankyou people for the love! Komo dolls and Prerna dolls! What's your pick?"
Responding to Ekta's post, Hina shared gleeful emoticons in the comments section. In another post shared by Hina through Instagram stories, she can be seen alongside Komolika-inspired-dolls, dressed in a similar fashion. She captioned her post, "Wow!" Here are some more looks of the Komolika-inspired dolls."
Image: Hina Khan/Instagram Stories
Image: Hina Khan/Instagram Stories
Besides Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Hina is best-known for featuring in the television shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. This year, Hina is also making her Cannes debut where her film Lines will be showcased.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Ekta shared a picture of dolls that are themed around the show's characters, namely Prerna and Komolika, and wrote, "What bigger compliment for these iconic characters! Thankyou people for the love! Komo dolls and Prerna dolls! What's your pick?"
Responding to Ekta's post, Hina shared gleeful emoticons in the comments section. In another post shared by Hina through Instagram stories, she can be seen alongside Komolika-inspired-dolls, dressed in a similar fashion. She captioned her post, "Wow!" Here are some more looks of the Komolika-inspired dolls."
Image: Hina Khan/Instagram Stories
Image: Hina Khan/Instagram Stories
Besides Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Hina is best-known for featuring in the television shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. This year, Hina is also making her Cannes debut where her film Lines will be showcased.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lupita Nyong'o Reveals 'Game of Thrones' and 'Us' Have a Lot in Common, Here's How
- Hales Withdrawn from All England Squads, to Miss World Cup
- Lyanna Mormont's Badass Moment in GoT's Battle of Winterfell is Giving Life to Twitter
- IPL Qualification Scenarios: RCB Still Not Out, MI All But Through to Playoffs
- Can 'THAT Moment' Between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister Change the Fate of Game of Thrones?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results