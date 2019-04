Hina Khan and Ekta Kapoor React to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Themed Dolls, See Here

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has turned out to be as big a success for the makers and the cast as the original daily soap. The new-age star cast, which includes Erica Fernandes as Prerna, Hina Khan as Komolika and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, have made sure that the show repeated its success run 11 years down the line. In a latest development, show-producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media and shared her excitement over the show winning hearts across the nation and reflected on how KZK 2 has managed to garner a substantial fan-base in recent times.Ekta shared a picture of dolls that are themed around the show's characters, namely Prerna and Komolika, and wrote, "What bigger compliment for these iconic characters! Thankyou people for the love! Komo dolls and Prerna dolls! What's your pick?"Responding to Ekta's post, Hina shared gleeful emoticons in the comments section. In another post shared by Hina through Instagram stories, she can be seen alongside Komolika-inspired-dolls, dressed in a similar fashion. She captioned her post, "Wow!" Here are some more looks of the Komolika-inspired dolls."Image: Hina Khan/Instagram StoriesImage: Hina Khan/Instagram StoriesBesides Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Hina is best-known for featuring in the television shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. This year, Hina is also making her Cannes debut where her film Lines will be showcased.Follow @News18Movies for more