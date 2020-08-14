Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra Wrap up Naagin 5 Shoot, See Pics

Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 5 made its way to the sets last week. The promo of the show featured Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra. While Hina donned the role of Sarvashreshta Adi Naagin, Mohit took the character of Hriday Naag and Dheeraj played the antagonist Cheel. The trio, which were scheduled to shoot for a few episodes of the hit series, have finally bid adieu to the show after wrapping up their respective parts.

The weekend show will now continue with new characters and chapters, with Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. Apart from them, actors Anjum Fakih, Parag Tyagi, Gaurav Wadhwa and Aahna Sharma will also join the cast of the Naagin 5.

Earlier, sharing her views on being the part of the TV series, Hina revealed, “I am super excited and thrilled to come on board. Everything looks so amazing in Naagin 5. It’s larger than life and the audience really enjoys this folklore drama. When I got the opportunity, I did not think much, as I know how much people love this show.”

Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna was last seen in the medical drama Sanjivani. As stated in India Today, the sources have revealed that she has already started shooting for her role in Naagin 5.