Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh Share BTS Videos from 'Baarish Ban Jaana' Shoot

Actress Hina Khan is awaiting the release of her music video Baarish Ban Jaana with Shaheer Sheikh. The actress has shared pictures and videos from the shoot on her social media handle to tease her fans. On May 30, she took to her Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scene video, where she and Shaheer can be seen shivering with towels wrapped around their heads. As the video was shot in Kashmir, the actress revealed that they were filming in minus degree temperature. She wittily added that they were ‘tortured’ in the cold rain. She also mentioned that it was all worth it in the end because the video is ‘so soothing’ and ‘romantic’.

The video has grabbed over 36 lakh views within a day. It has also garnered several reactions from her fans and friends. Singer Asees Kaur also commented on the post. She quirkily asked the producer Pooja Singh Gujral, why did she do this. Shaheer too commented on the post.

Hina dropped another BTS video where both actors can be seen shivering badly in the cold while giving their shot. Hina is wearing a white coloured dress and Shaheer is donning a white shirt paired with blue trousers. He is seen covering Hina with his jacket. Sharing the video, the actress thanked Shaheer for offering his jacket.

The first look of the song was unveiled on May 29 by the actors on their respective Instagram handles. The song that is scheduled to be released on June 3 had already created a buzz. The song sung by Stebin Ben and Payal Dev will feature Hina and Shaheer in a romantic love ballad. It will mark their first collaboration.

