Hina Khan And Surbhi Chandna Are The New Leads In Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5?

Ever since Ekta Kapoor made the announcement about Naagin 5, there have been assumptions and several speculations about the new cast of the show.

As per the latest buzz, popular TV star Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna of Ishqbaaaz fame have been confirmed to play the new naagins in the upcoming season.

Sources close to the industry revealed to Pinkvilla, “Ekta has apparently finalised Surbhi Chandna (of) Ishqbaaaz fame and Hina Khan to play naagins in the fifth season. They were looking for a fresh yet famous face to carry on the Naagin legacy and both these ladies enjoy a massive social media following and are extremely famous amongst Indian audiences.”

Notably, Ekta wanted to sign Hina for the fourth season as well but due to date issues, things did not fall into place and the producer went ahead with Nia Sharma instead.

Hina earlier worked with Ekta in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which she played the role of Komolika. If the deal gets finalised, this will be Surbhi Chandna's first project with Balaji Telefilms.

Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Anita Hassanandani and Vijayendra Kumeria. In a video, posted on her Instagram recently, Ekta thanked all of them for being a part of her show, and shared that she’d come back to them with something special. She also assured her viewers that they worked really hard on the script of Naagin 5.



