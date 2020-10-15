Hina Khan Asks Sidharth Shukla If He is 'Seeing Someone', Here's His Savage Response

In a video from Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan, who are former contestants and have entered this season as seniors, were seen talking about their personal lives.

During the conversation, Hina is heard asking Sidharth, "Are you seeing someone?" To which the latter asks, "Why do you want to know?" Hina replies saying, "As friends, we're asking you."

Sidharth answers, "Who the 'f**k are you to ask me this? I'm not your friend dude!" Hina goes "Oh My God" over his response, as Gauahar pokes fun "You're my best friend yaar."

Sidharth then says, "You're not my friend. Listen, let's get real alright. You are Hina Khan, I'm Sidharth Shukla, we're not frineds alright. 2 baar dhang se baat kya kar liya, masti kya kar liya, isko dosti lag rahi hai. This is not friendship, it is co-existence, iske baad, film city ke bahar, you will be on your way, and I on mine."

While Sidharth laughs slyly, Hina just gives him a look.

Earlier, Hina was seen giving Sidharth a head massage. When the picture went viral, some started calling them 'SidHina', others were reminded of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's bond from Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz was often seen giving a head massage to Sidharth.