Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics

Hina Khan sure knows how to spend the weekend right. Ahead of beginning filming for the reboot of Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the TV actor is holidaying with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and other friends on the outskirts of Mumbai.Khan, who’ll be playing Komolika’s negative role on the show, has been sharing stunning images of her little vacation at Anchaviyo Resort, which is about 80kms off Mumbai.On Friday, she posted a gallery of seven images of her having fun in the pool. “Some splashes by the pool, laughter, little sunscreen, flipflops, wet towels, music and now let’s soak up the sun at @anchaviyo wanna jump in,” she captioned it. Khan, who made her TV debut with the super-hit Star Plus daily soap Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was wearing a back bikini top with white polka dots, pink lip colour and a casually tied bun.In another series of images, she can be seen with a bicycle and spending some quality time with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. “When In doubt, pedal it out. @anchaviyo is riding me high #NaturesBaby I will always always be thankful to u @rockyj1 for teaching me this,” she captioned it. In them she is looking adventure ready in a blue spaghetti top, denim shorts and black sunglasses.In a third set of photos, she can be seen relaxing in comfortable pink sleepwear. It looks like early morning and Khan is trying to soak all the natural beauty in. “All good things are wild and freeee... #HappyGreenMornings Peaceful mornings at @anchaviyo#NatureLovers,” she captioned the gallery.Jaiswal also posted several photos of him with Khan and other friends, chilling at the luxurious resort. “Boy it was fun! Nothing beats a time with friends, fun and a beautiful pool overlooking the breath-taking beauty of nature,” he captioned them.