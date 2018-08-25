English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
TV actor Hina Khan is enjoying a pool holiday with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and other friends. See all her stunning photos here.
Hina Khan is having a good time holidaying at a luxurious resort near Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram/Hina Khan)
Loading...
Hina Khan sure knows how to spend the weekend right. Ahead of beginning filming for the reboot of Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the TV actor is holidaying with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and other friends on the outskirts of Mumbai.
Khan, who’ll be playing Komolika’s negative role on the show, has been sharing stunning images of her little vacation at Anchaviyo Resort, which is about 80kms off Mumbai.
On Friday, she posted a gallery of seven images of her having fun in the pool. “Some splashes by the pool, laughter, little sunscreen, flipflops, wet towels, music and now let’s soak up the sun at @anchaviyo wanna jump in,” she captioned it. Khan, who made her TV debut with the super-hit Star Plus daily soap Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was wearing a back bikini top with white polka dots, pink lip colour and a casually tied bun.
In another series of images, she can be seen with a bicycle and spending some quality time with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. “When In doubt, pedal it out. @anchaviyo is riding me high #NaturesBaby I will always always be thankful to u @rockyj1 for teaching me this,” she captioned it. In them she is looking adventure ready in a blue spaghetti top, denim shorts and black sunglasses.
In a third set of photos, she can be seen relaxing in comfortable pink sleepwear. It looks like early morning and Khan is trying to soak all the natural beauty in. “All good things are wild and freeee... #HappyGreenMornings Peaceful mornings at @anchaviyo#NatureLovers,” she captioned the gallery.
Jaiswal also posted several photos of him with Khan and other friends, chilling at the luxurious resort. “Boy it was fun! Nothing beats a time with friends, fun and a beautiful pool overlooking the breath-taking beauty of nature,” he captioned them.
Also Watch
Khan, who’ll be playing Komolika’s negative role on the show, has been sharing stunning images of her little vacation at Anchaviyo Resort, which is about 80kms off Mumbai.
On Friday, she posted a gallery of seven images of her having fun in the pool. “Some splashes by the pool, laughter, little sunscreen, flipflops, wet towels, music and now let’s soak up the sun at @anchaviyo wanna jump in,” she captioned it. Khan, who made her TV debut with the super-hit Star Plus daily soap Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was wearing a back bikini top with white polka dots, pink lip colour and a casually tied bun.
In another series of images, she can be seen with a bicycle and spending some quality time with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. “When In doubt, pedal it out. @anchaviyo is riding me high #NaturesBaby I will always always be thankful to u @rockyj1 for teaching me this,” she captioned it. In them she is looking adventure ready in a blue spaghetti top, denim shorts and black sunglasses.
In a third set of photos, she can be seen relaxing in comfortable pink sleepwear. It looks like early morning and Khan is trying to soak all the natural beauty in. “All good things are wild and freeee... #HappyGreenMornings Peaceful mornings at @anchaviyo#NatureLovers,” she captioned the gallery.
Jaiswal also posted several photos of him with Khan and other friends, chilling at the luxurious resort. “Boy it was fun! Nothing beats a time with friends, fun and a beautiful pool overlooking the breath-taking beauty of nature,” he captioned them.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asian Games: Anas, Arokia Rajiv Through to Semis, Chethan Qualifies for High Jump Final
- Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
- This Raksha Bandhan, Sisters are Tying Their Brothers #MainBhi Rakhi to Talk to Them About #MeToo
- Suzuki Pips BMW to Become Most Profitable Car Manufacturer Globally, Maruti Largest Contributor
- Finally, An Asiad Medal For Rohan Bopanna
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...