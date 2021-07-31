Hina Khan's Beau Rocky Jaiswal Opens Up on Their Cultural Differences: 'Those Are Our Strengths'

Hina Khan, who met her now-boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on the sets of her debut serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain’, took her relationship to the next level when she said ‘yes’ to his proposal on Big Boss 11. The two have been shelling out some major relationship goals ever since. The couple may come from very different cultures, but they have always been very transparent and true to each other, Rocky said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

“I think, in India, who has not faced cultural differences? The point is whether it brings you closer or it pushes you farther. It is about two people coming together, not about how I have been brought up. It is more about what are we after we were brought up," he said.

Rocky Jaiswal added, “We both have been very transparent with each other. We have been lovely to each other. And that has given us an advantage in terms of guiding our life forward. I think our differences are our strengths, because we know both sides of the world, probably."

Rocky Jaiswal and Hina Khan instantly hit it off when they met on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain,’ in which the former was serving as one of the producers. However, they talked about their relationship only after the actress quit the show eight years later.

Last year, Hina got candid about her marriage plans and opened up about tying the knot with Rocky. “I have just started my career in films. So how can I get married right now? I think I am more or less settled in my life. A wedding is just a formality. But yeah, maybe after two or two-and-a-half years, I will do it," Hina told the Indian Express.

