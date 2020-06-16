Hina Khan Blasts Netizens for Comparing Her with Shivangi Joshi: Appreciate Craft Over Petty Nonsense

Popular soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on air since 2009. It initially starred Hina Khan as the lead and after seven years, as the story proceeded, Shivangi Joshi took her place. Ever since, the two actresses are often pitted against each other. However, on Monday Hina Khan called out the "culture of indirect hate" and decided to put the 'divide' to rest for once and all.

Responding to a tweet comparing the two actresses, Hina slammed the comparisons saying it propagates divide. "This is a sickness! I know u can’t grow positivity, happiness, equalities or even a pair! At least grow a Conscience! U report divide! U propagate divide! U belittle with comparisons for likes n retweets. Shame is what you deserve, even in these times when we’re in an aftershock! (sic)."

This is a sickness! I know u can’t grow positivity, happiness, equalities or even a pair!!

At least grow a Conscience!

U report divide! U propagate divide! U belittle with comparisons for likes n retweets.

Shame is what you deserve,even in these times when we’re in an aftershock! https://t.co/QkVCo2SktM — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 15, 2020

Continuing, she further tweeted, "Why? Why? Most of ur posts r to put someone down eventually through comparisons. It’s not at all competitiveness, bcoz we’re happy where we r n will be glad if u report truth n appreciate our achievements irrespective of our paths. This is for all alike! N everyone who’s reading!" (sic)

Lauding Shivangi, Hina said that she's a good actor and one must "encourage and appreciate craft over petty nonsense." "Everyone has their own paths. Plz stop this culture of indirect Hate! Let us all take a lesson from everything happening around," she tweeted.

Shivangi is a very good Actor and we must encourage and appreciate craft over petty nonsense. Everyone has their own paths. Plz stop this culture of indirect Hate! Let us all take a lesson from everything happening around. #NoMore #WeAreAllEqual #StandUpNow #PeaceOut ✌️ — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 15, 2020

