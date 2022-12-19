Hina Khan Breaks Silence on Rocky Jaiswal Breakup Rumours, Says 'Karishma Tanna Messaged Me...'

Actress Hina Khan has finally broken her silence over the reports of her alleged breakup with longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Hina and Rocky have been in a serious relationship for several years. Of late, there were reports doing the rounds that all was not well between Hina and Rocky.

Now, the actress has reacted to the news reports about her alleged split. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Hina Khan said, “There were a few articles about the breakup rumours. But no! There is nothing like that, I am very happy in my love life. God has been kind. But ya, what to do, I knew this would happen. Friends will understand that when you are talking to them over messages, that is some promotional thing but rest of them were really scared."

Hina Khan left her fans shocked when she shared a cryptic post about “betrayal" on her Instagram Story a few days ago, prompting breakup rumours. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a quote which read, “Betrayal is the only truth that sticks." She shared another quote that read, “Remember to forgive yourself for the blindness that put you in the path of those who betrayed you. Sometimes a good heart doesn’t see the bad."

When asked if Rocky received any hate messages after she uploaded both stories, the actress said, “No, he is a different person altogether. He doesn’t care about all these things. I did receive a lot of messages asking if everything was okay. A lot of friends messaged me, Karishma Tanna and others messaged me, ‘Is everything okay? What is happening?’ I said it’s a promotional story!"

Rocky Jaiswal and Hina Khan instantly hit it off when they met on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain,’ where the former was serving as one of the producers. However, they talked about their relationship only after the actress quit the show eight years later.

