Hina Khan Confirms She and Luv Tyagi Are No Longer Friends, Says 'This Chapter is Over for Me'

Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi bonded really well on Bigg Boss 11. The two did a lot of planning and plotting against other contestants in the house, along with fellow participant Priyank Sharma. They had their share of ups and downs but after eviction both Luv and Priyank maintained that Hina was going to be their friend for life.

While Priyank and Hina still maintain a close bond, Luv seems to have broken all ties with the two. During a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, Hina also confirmed that she and Luv are no longer friends.

Responding to a user, who appeared to be happy thinking that she blocked Luv, the actress clarified, "I haven’t unfollowed anyone.. I wouldn't do that ever. someone has apparently blocked me. just like you I am clueless. I always wish well for others and will always do.. This chapter is over for me long back.." (sic)

I haven’t unfollowed anyone.. I wudnt do that ever.. someone has apparently blocked me just like you I am clueless I always wish well for others and will always do.. This chapter is over for me long back.. https://t.co/r0X4pQlMxg — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) June 21, 2019

Earlier this year, when Luv was asked about his differences with Hina, he told TOI, "It's personal and I don't want to talk about it right now. I can't tell you the reason behind this. I will speak when the time is right."

Hina, Priyank and Luv had several reunions post Bigg Boss 11. In July last year, Hina had met Priyank and Luv during her visit to Delhi for the promotions of her song Bhasoodi. At the time, the actress had shared a series of pictures with the two to Instagram.

In the last couple of months, Hina has been in news for a number of reasons. The actress left the popular show Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the role of an antagonist, Komolika. Later that month, she made a smashing debut at Cannes Film Festival. She was in the French Riveira to unveil the first look of her film, Lines.

Follow @News18Movies for more