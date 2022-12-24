Hina Khan Captures Christmas Vibes In London In Festive Reel; Posts Pics With BF Rocky Jaiswal

Christmas fever seems to have taken over the entire world and actress Hina Khan too is all swamped up by the festive vibes. She is currently enjoying herself in London, celebrating Christmas with her loved ones. The actress shared a transition reel on Instagram, offering glimpses into her Christmas celebrations. In the video, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress can be seen in different winter outfits. She seems super happy, dancing and celebrating the Christmas festival to the fullest. In the background, one can see Christmas decorations with Christmas trees, gift boxes, starry lights, etc. Hina shared the video with a soothing Jingle Bell tune in the background. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Christmas vibes," with a Christmas tree emoji.

Hina’s fans swamped the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, “Now I feel Christmas is coming when my Santa is here," while another wrote, “Aww, Merry Christmas in advance Heena!" A third one wrote, “You look amazing."

After sharing the pre-Christmas celebration reel, Hina also posted a series of Sunkissed pictures on Instagram. She can be seen wearing a puffy blue jacket over a black high-neck with white linings. She kept her hair open and looked cute in a white woollen cap. She simply captioned the post with two white heart emojis.

Hina posted a selfie with her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in her Instagram Stories. The couple went out to visit Buckingham Palace and were seen devouring delicious food while enjoying the view of the River Thames from Westminster Bridge.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan attended the Cannes Film Festival this year to reveal the poster for her upcoming film, Country of Blind. She will portray the character of a strong police officer in Adeeb Rais' upcoming series Seven One.

