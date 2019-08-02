Hina Khan Celebrates BFF Priyank Sharma’s Birthday With a Blast

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Hina Khan’s camaradie with Bigg Boss housemate Priyank Sharma is not unknown to anyone. The two BFFs have been on each other’s side ever since the show ended, and has supported each other all the while. As Hina returned back to Mumbai on July 30, after finishing her shooting in the mountains, the actors did not miss a chance to attend her BFF’s birthday bash.

On Thursday, August 1, night, reality star Priyank Sharma celebrated his birthday with friends and family. One of the main guests of the night was Kasuatii Zindahii Kay fame Hina Khan, who took to Instagram to share glimpses from Priyank’s birthday bash.

Dressed in a blue dress, Hina can be seen having a gala time at the birthday party. She shared pictures of the different birthday cakes. She also planted a kiss on the cheeks of Sharma in one video.

In yet another video, Priyank’s mother can be seen dancing to the tunes of ‘Tu Menu Saara India’. Other guests as the birthday party included Splitsvilla contestants Nibedita Pal, Gaurav Alugh, Akash Choudhary and Kumkum Bhagya fame Naina Singh. Priyanka’s ex-girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla was also present at the birthday bash.

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma romanced together while shooting for Arijit Singh’s song Raanjhaana. The duo showed an unmatched chemistry in the glimpses of the video, stealing many hearts. Hina Khan will be next doing Vikram Bhatt’s film, and the shoot is expected to begin sometime in August.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.