This Year's Independence Day celebration was extra special for Hina Khan, who celbrated the prud moment in the US, where she also participated in the annual parade organised on the occasion. Hina shared the pics from the event and shared that she could not have been more proud in representing the country at a gathering as such.

For the parade event organised in New York, Hina opted for a traditional saree. She chose to go for a orange and golden striped saree, with a black, half sleeves blouse. She tied her hair in a bun and looked every bit as elegant as the diva she is.

Hina shared several pics and videos from the event and captioned the post, "Representing your country is always a pleasure and if you get to do it in one of the most powerful countries of the world .. well , there can not be a privilege better than that! Holding the tricolour for my beloved country.. I endorse the idea that India is in the U.S.A and the idea it represents, humbly appreciate the warmth and inclusiveness of the people and this great atmosphere. Jai Hind! Hindostan Zindabad! Always, humeshaa.. (sic)."

Check out Hina's costume pics from the event:

Hina Khan earlier showcased her debut film Lines at Cannes International Film Festival in may. She is speculated to debut in Bollywood soon enough opposite Rohan Shah in a film produced by the banner of filmmaker Vikram Bhatt.

