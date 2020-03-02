Hina Khan Celebrates Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Ariah Agarwal’s Birthday with Parth Samthaan, See Pics

Sunday night witnessed the reunion of TV actress Hina Khan with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand at Ariah Agarwal's birthday bash.

Images and videos from Ariah's birthday party have surfaced on fan accounts across social media. Hina also shared some glimpses of the eventful time on her Instagram stories. Hina was also joined by boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal as they partied the night away.

In the pics, we see birthday girl Ariah dressed in a green outfit and grooving to party numbers. Hina looked chic in a light blue denim outfit and big loop earrings. Post the grand party, the gang pooled in for a long ride through the streets of Mumbai. Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s actress Shubhaavi Choksey was also spotted at the bash but her co-stars Pooja Banerjee and Erica Fernandes gave the party a miss due to reasons unknown.

Check out fun pictures from the party here:

Hina, who was playing the negative character of Komolika on the popular show Kasautii Zndagii Kay, was later replaced by Aamna Sharif.

Hina was last seen in filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's thriller Hacked, produced under the banner Loneranger Productions. The film also featured Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in pivotal roles.

Hina, who is exploring the world of digital entertainment, will next be seen in Zee5's Unlock: The Haunted App alongside Kushal Tandon.

