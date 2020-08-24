Hina Khan Celebrates Mother's Birthday with Family and Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, See Pics

Bollywood and TV actress Hina Khan celebrated her mother's birthday on Sunday (August 23) with family and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. In the pictures shared by the actress from the celebrations, Hina was all kisses for her mother.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, "Happy Birthday Maa..Meri zindagi ke chandh log, Jinke baare mai jab likhne jaati hoon to samajh nahi aata ki kya Likhun ya Phir kya kya Likhun 😊," Hina captioned the pictures.

Recently, the actress, who was seen in premiere episodes of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5, along with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhora, had shared on her Instagram stories that the premiere episodes of the show were the most watched on the channel. "Naagin season 5 premiere no. 1 show on @ColorsTV Ccongratulations team we did it," she had shared.

Meanwhile, in a live session on Instagram, Hina had said, "I had made it pretty clear months ago that I don't want to do television for a while. I still stick to it. Ideally, I didn't want to do a three episodic thing. I wasn't sure whether I should do it as I am exploring a different space. I really can't say no to Ekta and I really really respect her a lot."

She had also said that she would be announcing her next project soon.