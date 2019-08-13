Take the pledge to vote

Hina Khan Celebrates Rakshabandhan with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's Family, See Pics

Hina Khan celebrated Rakshabandhan with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's family in Mumbai a couple of days before the occasion. See pics here.

August 13, 2019
Hina Khan Celebrates Rakshabandhan with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's Family, See Pics
Image of Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal and family, courtesy of Instagram
While the festival of Rakshabandhan is still a couple of days away, TV actress and celebrity Hina Khan took time out to celebrate the occasion in advance with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's family. Pictures of their get together and the adorable moments they shared were posted on Instagram by Hina and the couple look adorable together in happy family pictures.

Even though the festival of Rakhi is on August 15, Hina broke into the festivity mood a few days earlier. She spend some quality time with Rocky's three sisters. In the images, Hina can be seen all smiles, as she gets engrossed in the traditional milieu. Rocky's sisters can be seen tying Rakhi around Hina's hand, while she takes blessings form the former.

Some of the pictures are of Rocky and Hina, as they steal adorable moments of affection in the midst of festivities. Captioning the post and images, Hina wrote, "Pre-Rakhee celebrations with our didi’s @rockyj1 and family Thank you for all the blessings @roy.37853 @neelamsingh.ritz @nirja.jaiswal Happy Rakhee sisters Shall post pictures with my lil bro on 15th #RakheeSpecial (sic)."

Rocky also shared an adorable montage video of the evening on his handle. He captioned the post, "Hum sab saath hai ..@realhinakhan and I celebrated #RakshaBandhan today with our most belovedsisters as we won’t be here on #Rakhee Mahurat pe na sahi waqt par zaroor hai .. kyun ki saath zaruri hai ..Blessed to have a family that supports us and stands for us, with us always! Pre- Raakhee with @roy.37853 @neelamsingh.ritz @nirja.jaiswal (sic)."

