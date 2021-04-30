Hina Khan Changes Social Media Bio to ‘Daddy’s Strong Girl’ to Honour Her Father

TV actress Hina Khan and her family are in grief due to the sudden demise of her father, Aslam Khan, who had a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on April 21 this year.

Hina took a break from social media after his death, however, she returned recently to reply to some of the condolence messages that her close friends had posted. During her time on social media, she also changed her bio to "Daddy’s strong girl"on Twitter and Instagram, which shows her unconditional love for her father. This bio of her is winning hearts.

Indeed, the star has proved herself as a bold, strong-headed and fierce actress during the tasks of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss Season 11.

On Thursday morning, Hina also replied to a Twitter user’s condolence message. The user asked herabout the reason formentioning “Dad and his family” in her tweets, instead of “my family”. To this, Hina explained her father used to call the Khans as "him and his family", and she wants to continue it.

Becoz we love to be called as #HisFamily This is how he used to introduce us ever since we wer born.. He loved the fact tht we are his family, his children, his wife Aslam Khans family❤️ We are his flesh and blood, This house is his house,He is everywhere.. Forever #HisFamily https://t.co/Hk7Zu9tcxV— Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) April 29, 2021

The television industry’s most talked-about actress is known to be a private and homely person and her Instagram posts are testimony to it,as it is full of pictures of family holidays and sweet moments. Hina was shooting for an upcoming project with actor Shaheer Sheikh in Kashmir when she got the shocking news about her father. She immediately returned to the bay to attend the funeral rites.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was extremely close to her father and used to share a lot of beautiful pictures and videos with him on social media. She was often seen talking about him during her interviews. She also mentioned about looking up to him and wanted to be like him in her life.

