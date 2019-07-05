Hina Khan Cheers For Friend Karanvir Bohra's Film by Singing 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna'

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Additional Deduction of 1,5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
1-min read

Hina Khan Cheers For Friend Karanvir Bohra's Film by Singing 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna'

Hina Khan showed off her singing talents on Instagram once again with her rendition of the Kishore Kumar song, which has inspired the title of Karanvir Bohra's debut movie.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 5, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hina Khan Cheers For Friend Karanvir Bohra's Film by Singing 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna'
Images: Instagram
Loading...

Actress Hina Khan, who has earned fame with her character Akshara in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has now won internet with another amazing talent. Kasautii Zindagii Kay Komolika aka Hina Khan loves to sing, and has taken to Instagram many times to show-off her talent.

Recently, the actress sang for none other than her friend and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Karanvir Bohra, whose film is releasing today. Singing the Kishore Kumar song with the same name, the actress wrote, "This is for my friend and a beautiful soul Karanvir Bohra. Best wishes to the entire team. Kill it buddy."

The actress took to her Instagram stories to sing the song for Karanvir, who is going to star in his first movie named Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. Soon after Hina shared the video, Bohra shared her rendition of the song on his social media channels, writing, "Thank u soooo much." Watch it here:

Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna is the first Bollywood movie for TV star Karanvir in a lead role. The film also stars Priya Banerjee and Samir Kochhar. Singer, TV host and former Indian Idol contestant Meiyang Chang also sang the song to promote Karanvir's film. The actor shared the rendition on his Instagram account, thanking his friend Chang.

Recently, actress Hina Khan made news with her red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. The actress attended the 72nd edition of the film festival to share the first look of her debut movie Lines. The actress' latest TV role was in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram