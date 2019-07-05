Hina Khan Cheers For Friend Karanvir Bohra's Film by Singing 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna'
Hina Khan showed off her singing talents on Instagram once again with her rendition of the Kishore Kumar song, which has inspired the title of Karanvir Bohra's debut movie.
Images: Instagram
Actress Hina Khan, who has earned fame with her character Akshara in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has now won internet with another amazing talent. Kasautii Zindagii Kay Komolika aka Hina Khan loves to sing, and has taken to Instagram many times to show-off her talent.
Recently, the actress sang for none other than her friend and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Karanvir Bohra, whose film is releasing today. Singing the Kishore Kumar song with the same name, the actress wrote, "This is for my friend and a beautiful soul Karanvir Bohra. Best wishes to the entire team. Kill it buddy."
The actress took to her Instagram stories to sing the song for Karanvir, who is going to star in his first movie named Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. Soon after Hina shared the video, Bohra shared her rendition of the song on his social media channels, writing, "Thank u soooo much." Watch it here:
Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna is the first Bollywood movie for TV star Karanvir in a lead role. The film also stars Priya Banerjee and Samir Kochhar. Singer, TV host and former Indian Idol contestant Meiyang Chang also sang the song to promote Karanvir's film. The actor shared the rendition on his Instagram account, thanking his friend Chang.
Recently, actress Hina Khan made news with her red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. The actress attended the 72nd edition of the film festival to share the first look of her debut movie Lines. The actress' latest TV role was in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika.
