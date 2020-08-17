Hina Khan Cheers Surbhi Chandna, Kareena Kapoor Shares Video for Saif Ali Khan

Surbhi Chandna, who was last seen in Sanjivani, will be seen portraying the lead role in Naagin 5 as Bani. Earlier, Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar launched the fifth season of the supernatural show and now Surbhi takes over alongside Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra.

After a picture from Naagin 5 set was shared on social media, which showed Surbhi shooting as her character, the actress shared her official look as Bani in the show. She wrote alongside the image, "Hi Bani #naagin5 @ektarkapoor @balajitelefilmslimited @colorstv #babysteps into this Giant fantasy World (sic)."

Kareena Kapoor Khan made sure to make her actor husband Saif Ali Khan's birthday special for him. As Saif turned 50 on Sunday, the actress prepared a special 22-minute long video for the actor capturing 50 years of his life. She also a short version of the video on Instagram comprising of 50 pictures of Saif from his childhood to present.

It included moments of his childhood and pictures of him with parents Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. It also had photos with his children -- Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur and some unseen clicks from Saif and Kareena's wedding. In between, there were multiple personalised notes from Kareena.

Aamir Khan recently jetted off to Turkey with Laal Singh Chaddha crew to finish shoot on the upcoming film. Images of the Secret Superstar actor meeting his fans and obliging them with selfies amid the coronavirus pandemic were going viral on social media and now Aamir has once again attracted attention of netizens after he met Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan on an official visit in Istanbul.

"I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!" Emine wrote on Twitter after holding a meeting with Aamir. She even shared many pictures of the two from their official meet.

BTS fans are swooning over V aka Kim Taehyung's new look. The boy band member, who had been hiding his tresses for quite some time, has shared a series of stunning selfies showing off his new hairstyle.

V flaunted his new look during the release of a new teaser of their upcoming track 'Dynamite'. He shared a series of mirror selfies where he can be seen getting ready for the promotions.

Legendary classical music vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday at the age of 90. The legend breathed his last at 5:15 am EST (2:45 pm IST) on Monday, his daughter Durga Jasraj confirmed in a statement.

"With profound grief, we inform, that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Ji breathed his last this morning at 5:15 am EST due to a cardiac arrest, at home in New Jersey, USA. May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit Ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Pandit Jasraj ji's family, and the students of Mewati Gharana," Durga Jasraj said in the statement.

