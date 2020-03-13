Hina Khan Clicks Funny Selfies with Kasautii Zindagii Kay Co-stars Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan

It has been a while since Hina Khan hung her Komolika boots and took leave from the hit Ekta Kapoor-directed TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, her bond with her former co-stars is still going strong.

The popular actress took to her Instagram handle to share some captured moments from Parth Samthaan’s birthday bash. The actor turned 29 on March 11, 2020 and it seems that he had a blast on his special day.

Hina can be seen enjoying her time with Erica Fernandes and Parth in the pictures. In the Instagram stories shared by former Bigg Boss contestant, the trio can be seen posing in for goofy selfies.

Hina also added compliments on the pictures. Calling Erica “simply love”, Hina wrote the way Erica took care of everyone was “priceless”. She called Parth “handsome”.

These pics took fans back to the time when the three of them used to hang out on the sets of their popular love drama. Also present at the bash were Arjun Bijlani, Pooja Banerjee and Amna Sharif among others.

Erica plays the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, while Parth essays the character of Anurag. Hina used to play the popular antagonist Komolika. The show is a reboot of 2001’s serial of the same name.

