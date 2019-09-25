Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hina Khan Confirms Exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sends Wishes to New Komolika

Kasautii Zindagii Kay producer Ekta Kapoor has completed her search for new Komolika and posted about the same in a tweet.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2019, 5:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hina Khan Confirms Exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sends Wishes to New Komolika
(Image courtesy: Khanrealhinakhan/Instagram)
Loading...

The makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay are keen on roping in a stylish actress who can fill Hina Khan's shoes, now that she has confirmed exiting the show, in which she played Komolika.

Show’s producer Ekta Kapoor completed her search for new Komolika and posted about the same in a tweet that read: "New komo? But who." Hina was quick to respond to the post.

Check out the post here, 

There have also been several reports suggesting that ex Bigg Boss contestants Gauahar Khan and Karishma Tanna have auditioned for the role of Komolika. And that the role has been grabbed by Gauahar.

However, the latest reports indicate that Gauahar is not willing to play Komolika in the show. Sources close to the actress have revealed to Times of India that the actress is not playing the role of new Komolika.

While speaking to Bombay Times about her departure from the show, Hina earlier said, “I will be back on the show whenever I am required. In the earlier season too, the track would change and Komolika would take a break and come back. As of now, I won’t be seen post March.”

Meanwhile, the actress is currently focusing on her upcoming movie projects.

Check out the post here, 

View this post on Instagram

Meet “Gosha” My first Indo-Hollywood project, Directed by our very own and talented @rahatkazmi #CountryOfBlind

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram