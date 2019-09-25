Hina Khan Confirms Exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sends Wishes to New Komolika
Kasautii Zindagii Kay producer Ekta Kapoor has completed her search for new Komolika and posted about the same in a tweet.
(Image courtesy: Khanrealhinakhan/Instagram)
The makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay are keen on roping in a stylish actress who can fill Hina Khan's shoes, now that she has confirmed exiting the show, in which she played Komolika.
Show’s producer Ekta Kapoor completed her search for new Komolika and posted about the same in a tweet that read: "New komo? But who." Hina was quick to respond to the post.
Check out the post here,
New komo!!!?????? But whooooooooooo;)
— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) September 24, 2019
Best wishes 👏👏👏 https://t.co/8Q6ufUPwNS — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) September 24, 2019
There have also been several reports suggesting that ex Bigg Boss contestants Gauahar Khan and Karishma Tanna have auditioned for the role of Komolika. And that the role has been grabbed by Gauahar.
However, the latest reports indicate that Gauahar is not willing to play Komolika in the show. Sources close to the actress have revealed to Times of India that the actress is not playing the role of new Komolika.
While speaking to Bombay Times about her departure from the show, Hina earlier said, “I will be back on the show whenever I am required. In the earlier season too, the track would change and Komolika would take a break and come back. As of now, I won’t be seen post March.”
Meanwhile, the actress is currently focusing on her upcoming movie projects.
Check out the post here,
View this post on Instagram
Meet “Gosha” My first Indo-Hollywood project, Directed by our very own and talented @rahatkazmi #CountryOfBlind
