Hina Khan Confirms Her Bollywood Debut, Reveals Why She is Missing from Kasauti Zindagi Kay

After her impressive stint on Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan is all set to make her debut in the film world.

News18.com

Updated:November 26, 2018, 5:23 PM IST
Hina Khan Confirms Her Bollywood Debut, Reveals Why She is Missing from Kasauti Zindagi Kay
Image credits: Instagram/Hina Khan
After her impressive stint on Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan is all set to make her debut in the film world. The actress, who rose to fame after playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will make her big screen debut with Hussain Khan's untitled film, reports Bombay Times.

A source told the daily, "Hina will soon begin shooting for a film, in which she will play a responsible and independent girl. The story is set in Kashmir in the 90s. Veteran actress Farida Jalal will play her grandmother.”

The film is written by Rahat Kazmi and Shakti Singh. Rahat is also the producer of the project.

Hina confirmed her debut and said, "It’s a female-centric story. I also love the fact that it’s set in a time and place, where we are away from the hustle and bustle of city life, technology, daily rush and competition. I am also thrilled about challenging myself in a brand new medium.”

The actress is currently on a break from her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which she plays Komolika. She will be back after completing the shoot of the film.

"I had prior commitments and the production house was informed about it before I was even signed on to play Komolika. Since the show hasn’t even completed six months, the makers didn’t want my track to start and then disappear for a bit. I will start shooting for the show immediately after my film’s shoot." she said.

