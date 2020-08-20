Hina Khan Congratulates Team As Naagin 5 Premiere Episodes Become the Most Watched on Channel

Actress Hina Khan, who was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5, has shared that the premiere episodes of the new season were the most watched on the channel. Hina took to Instagram stories and shared, "Naagin season 5 premiere no. 1 show on @ColorsTV Ccongratulations team we did it."

After this, many are now calling Hina the TRP queen.

Congrats 🎊 @eyehinakhan ..for once again fetching whopping TRP for another show 🙌be as Akshara , Komolika in present as #Naageshwari ur entry sequences ..always gets amazing numbers,the aura n captivating power u have is amazing..#Naagin5 launch soars high at 2.4 trp @ColorsTV https://t.co/jJKnmdhhgs — Tanu✨❤️Hina Di ✨😍 (@tanu_gupta80) August 20, 2020

In a live session on Instagram, Hina had recently said, "I had made it pretty clear months ago that I don't want to do television for a while. I still stick to it. Ideally, I didn't want to do a three episodic thing. I wasn't sure whether I should do it as I am exploring a different space. I really can't say no to Ekta and I really really respect her a lot."

Hina along with actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra, have concluded the shoot for Naagin 5. While Hina donned the role of Sarvashreshta Adi Naagin, Mohit took the character of Hriday Naag and Dheeraj played the antagonist Cheel. The show will now continue with new characters and chapters, with Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.