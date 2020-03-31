Hina Khan Cries as She Scrubs Doormats, Watch Video

Actress Hina Khan has kept her fans updated about her day to day life while the coronavirus lockdown is in effect in India. Sometimes she is seen mopping the floors of her house, other times she takes to sketching to depict India’s current state.

Now, the Hacked actress has taken to cleaning doormats. As can be seen from Hina’s Instagram stories, the actor is not too happy on being given the chore but goes on to complete the same with integrity.

In the first two uploads, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor can be seen saying the doormats in her house "were out" and her mother had given her the task to clean them.

In the next story, music plays in the background as the glamourous star scrubs the doormats and sings along. Next, the song changes to ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ from the movie Sultan and the pyjama-clad actor goes on scrubbing the mats in her bathroom while lip-syncing to the song.

Later, she also went on to sing the cover of popular Hindi number ‘Tere Bina Zindagi se Koi Shikwa to Nahi’ along with posting a plank challenge on her TikTok account.

While the Khatron Ke Khiladi star is keeping self busy, Hina also made sure that her fans were staying indoor and keeping themselves fit.

In one video, she demonstrates how to wash hands properly.

She also showed why soap was needed to keep our hands clear of the coronavirus.

