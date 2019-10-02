Hina Khan Dances Her Heart Out as She Celebrates Birthday with Friends and Kasautii Zindagii Kay Team
Hina Khan celebrates her 32nd birthday in the company of her close friends with multiple cakes.
Image courtesy: Hina Khan Universe/ Instagram
Hina Khan celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday night and it was a fun evening, to say the least. In the company of her close friends and multiple cakes, the actress had a blast. Pictures and videos of the celebration have surfaced online in which Hina can be seen happily posing for the cameras. In other videos, she is also seen dancing her heart out on songs like Tera Hee Jalwa.
Her guest list included names like her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, her former co-actors Nakuul Mehta, Ravi Dubey, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Kanchi Singh, Priyank Sharma and Mohit Malhotra among others. A number of these celebs also took to social media to share pictures from the evening.
Here take a sneak-peek inside the celebrations:
On the work front, Hina became a household name for essaying the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She made her movie debut with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is now prepping for her second film based on the book The Country of The Blind by HG Wells. In an interview with the Times of India, Hina talked about her choice of movies and narrated how most girls, aspiring to be actresses, look for roles in commercial movies.
"Most girls, who want to become film actresses, look for roles in commercial movies. But every actress can't wait forever to land a role opposite a big Bollywood actor. Also, I think that it's important to be part of a film that has scope for you to perform. That is the reason I chose to debut with Lines, and now, I'm doing The Country of The Blind," said Hina.
