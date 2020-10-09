Hina Khan Dancing to Priyanka Chopra's 'Raam Chaahe Leela' Impresses Fans

Television actress Hina Khan, who is in Bigg Boss house these days, has had a stormy entry as one of the house seniors. Her recent video on Instagram reels has captured her fans’ attention. In the video, the actress is seen dancing to Priyanka Chopra's song 'Ram Chahe Leela' from the movie Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ram Leela.

Khan exudes a strong personality and uses her acting skills to enhance her dancing in this video. Keeping her hairdo simple, the Bigg Boss contestant is wearing a red skirt with slits and a golden top with black sheer sleeves for her performance. Khan’s fans have showered her with praises. A user commented, “I just love her attitude in the show,” while another said, “I am your biggest fan ma'am.” The comment section is mostly occupied with fire and heart emojis. Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Khan will be seen in an argument inside Bigg Boss 14. Rubina Dilaik, who is now accepted as the fresher contestant staying inside the house, had a spat with her and other seniors, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

The argument started after Rubina said that a salwar-kameez and dupatta should be counted as one item and not thee. She further said that a pair of shoes, too, should be counted as one item.

The contestants were talking about seven BB Mall items which they are supposed to collectively decide to be handed over to them by Hina Khan, who is in charge of that area. After Rubina put across her point, Khan expressed her disagreement. To which, Rubina asked the seniors to have some ‘sensibility’. This triggers the seniors, following which Khan refuses to give anyone their personal belongings.