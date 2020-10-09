Hina Khan Didn't Take up Movie Offers While Doing 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Here's Why

Actress Hina Khan, who worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for eight years, talked about missing out many projects due to the daily soap. She also said that she was typecast because of it. Hina shared an incident where a producer said that they would love to cast her, but could only see videos related to the show when they searched about her on the internet.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Hina said that she got the show easily after one audition, but the real struggle started after she left it. "I did a show for a really long period. Even during that time, I got a lot of film offers - big, small - which I had to let go of. I lost out on those opportunities when I was doing that show. After that, when I decided to quit the show and move on, it wasn't an easy decision," she said.

"I have always said that TV gives you really good money so it was a difficult choice to leave all of that. You are again a struggler if you don't want to pursue your career on television," she added.

She said that it was tough for her to try and pursue a career in a different medium than television. She said that it is easy for people to forget if an actor works on a show for two years, but she did YRKKH for years. She added that after the incident with the producer, she started to look for more diverse opportunities so that a big producer can offer her a big-budget film.

Hina is currently in Bigg Boss 14 as a 'Toofani senior' with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. She will be on the reality show for two weeks. She also recently launched the fifth season of Ekta Kapoor's popuar serial Naagin with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra.