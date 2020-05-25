MOVIES

Hina Khan, Dipika Kakar, Gauahar Khan Celebrates Eid Festivities, See Pics

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2020, popular TV actors Hina Khan, Dipika Kakkar, Sohaib Ibrahim, Aamna Shariff, Gauahar Khan among others, took to social media to share glimpses of their celebration.

On the occasion of Eid 2020, Hina Khan, who is known for her role as Komolika in the remake of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, shared a glimpse of her celebration on the social media.


Sharing multiple pictures from Eid festivities, Hina described how she spent her special day. The actress made Hyderabadi mutton biryani and shared a video in which she can be seen asking her father for Eidi.

Hina Khan

Former Bigg Boss winner and Sasural Simar Ka fame actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim also posted the pictures of her Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 celebrations. Sharing a picture in pink and white salwar kurta, Dipika wrote, “Eid Mubarak.”

Eid Mubarak ✨

Bigg Boss fame and model Gauahar Khan also shared wishes and glimpses of Eid festivities. Wearing a pink and white garara, she wrote, “#EidMubarak Pyaar to everyone! Wearing this beautiful Eid gift from @monkandmei! Loved the suit @kedhar.gawde, made my eid!!! It was so comfortable that I even did my grand cooking in it!”

Bombay To Goa actress Sana Khaan posted a cute video of her and her mother. “Eid Mubarak to everyone from me n mamma… #sanakhan #eid2020 #momnme #love #peace #happiness,” it read.

Many other actors shared their Eid moments, including Aamna Sharif, Shoaib Ibrahim, Mohsin Khan and Iqbal Khan. Here’s a look at some of the best Eid moments of this year from the celebs’ diary:

Mohsin Khan

Eid Mubarak ❤ #EidMubarak #stayhomestaysafe #eid2020

