Hina Khan Entertains Fans as She Practices Self-Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Image of Hina Khan, courtesy of Instagram

As Hina Khan practices self-quarantine, she is interacting with her followers on Instagram by giving them a glimpse of how she spends her time these days.

Celebs have been keeping their fans entertained by sharing pictures and videos on social media during self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak. Actress Hina Khan is also interacting with her followers by giving them a glimpse of how she spends her time these days.

Taking to Instagram, Hina has shared a video, expressing gratitude to mothers, “who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint”.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined..”

The video shows Hina’s brother washing dishes and her father wiping the floor in the toilet and the actress mops the floor of her drawing room.

Hina, who is quite active on social media, had earlier participated in WHO’s SafeHands Challenge. In order to combat coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) has started SafeHands Challenge so that people develop a habit of washing hands.

On the work front, Hina Khan will be seen sharing the screen space with Kushal Tandon in the upcoming web film titled "Unlock: The Haunted App". The tech-horror show also features Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. The project is directed by Debatma Mandal.

Speaking about the film, Hina had said, "Technology is changing so fast and its reach is growing immensely. With 'Unlock - The Haunted App', we will show the dark side of the web which a lot of people are unaware of. I'm glad for this association with ZEE5 and excited about this interesting film".

