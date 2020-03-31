MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Hina Khan Expresses The State Of India Amid Lockdown, Sketches The Country In Lock And Chain

Hina Khan Expresses The State Of India Amid Lockdown, Sketches The Country In Lock And Chain

The actress shared a descriptive sketch of the current situation of the nation amid the coronvirus pandemic, which has caused a shut down.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 9:07 AM IST
Share this:

Amid the nationwide lock-down, actress Hina Khan took to sketching to show the present situation of the country. Hina took to Instagram, where she shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain.

"My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge," She wrote alongside the image.



She added: "And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself. #IndiaUnderLockDown#21DayLockDown #StayIndoors#Meditation #SketchingTime." Hina's sketch currently has over 373K likes on the photo-sharing website. The actress seems to have taken inspiration from Salman Khan, who also took to his colours and canvas amid the lockdown. Earlier, she had also shared two sketches in her Instagram story, where she channelled her inner picasso. She called the sketching a form of meditation and said she would share it soon with her followers.

91216339_2566587560224025_4293480821446642765_n
 
91286947_107734820726348_7469944501628670785_n
 The actress also shared a video few days ago in which she was mopping the floor in her house. The video also showed her brother washing dishes and her father wiping the bathroom floor. Through this video, Hina paid tribute to mothers, "who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint."

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#NoOneInNoOneOut since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all. A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint. And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined.. #NoVirusCanStopCreativity this is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times specially because now we’re home and well rested.. Also made me realise how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day. A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Salman Khan, who loved to paint in his free time and has even sold them for lakhs and crores. The actor had shared a video of a quick sketch, using a drawing pad and chalk.

 Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story