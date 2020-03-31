Hina Khan Expresses The State Of India Amid Lockdown, Sketches The Country In Lock And Chain

Amid the nationwide lock-down, actress Hina Khan took to sketching to show the present situation of the country. Hina took to Instagram, where she shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain.
"My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge," She wrote alongside the image.
She added: "And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself. #IndiaUnderLockDown#21DayLockDown #StayIndoors#Meditation #SketchingTime." Hina's sketch currently has over 373K likes on the photo-sharing website. The actress seems to have taken inspiration from Salman Khan, who also took to his colours and canvas amid the lockdown. Earlier, she had also shared two sketches in her Instagram story, where she channelled her inner picasso. She called the sketching a form of meditation and said she would share it soon with her followers.
Salman Khan, who loved to paint in his free time and has even sold them for lakhs and crores. The actor had shared a video of a quick sketch, using a drawing pad and chalk.