Hina Khan Fangirls Over Smriti Irani on Instagram, Gets This Reply in Return

On Ekta Kapoor's birthday, Smriti Irani got the cast members of her popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to reunite after 20 years for a special video. Among the love and appreciation the actress-politician received, was a admiring compliment from TV actress Hina Khan.

Hina, who worked in Ekta's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, commented on the video, "That is so sweet of you. You have been my only favorite actress since that time. I have always mentioned in my each and every interview from the past 11 years, you were magical on-screen."

Smriti noticed Hina's comment on the post and expressed her desire to meet her. She replied, "Thank You Hina, very kind of you. I look forward to meeting you in person."

Ekta turned 45 recently and her longtime friend Smriti managed to record a special video featuring the entire cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She brought together Mouni Roy, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Apara Mehta, Sudha Chandran, Rakshanda Khan and many others who were associated with the long-running soap. Take a look:

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was aired from 2000 to 2008. Smriti is most famous for playing the role of Tulsi Virani on the show.

