Hina Khan Fans Celebrate Her Birthday with the Underprivileged, She Calls it 'Perfect Gift'

October 2 marked TV actress Hina Khan's birthday but the actress kept it low-key as it was her first, without her father. She paid a visit to her father Aslam Khan’s grave, whom she lost earlier this year in April.

There are various TV celebrities who have won accolades for their remarkable contribution to the industry and have earned a tremendous fan base. Their fans keep showering them with love and praises, through social media posts and by sending gorgeous gift hampers. One such celebrity is Hina Khan. The actress became a household name after portraying the character of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After quitting the TV show, she was seen in Bigg Boss 11 followed by a series of music videos. Hina also reprised the role of popular vamp Kamolika in the Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2.

Hina Khan Shares Sun-Kissed Photos From Maldives, Check Out The Diva Acing Her Beach Looks

Throughout her journey, Hina’s fans, who call themselves HINAHOLICS, have been a constant support for her. It was Hina’s birthday on October 2 but the actress kept it low-key as it was her first, without her father. But the fans found a superb way to bring a smile to her face. Usually, on her birthday, she gets flooded with flowers and gifts, this time her fans celebrated it with lesser privileged kids, old people, and women.

The 34-year-old re-shared a video on her Instagram handle, which featured her fans coming together to share food packets and distribute dignity packs to underprivileged people in various parts of the country. In the caption of the video, Hina wrote that there has not been a day when her fans have not surprised her with their thoughtful gestures and doings. “Seeing this, I can only say that I have done something very good in my lifetime to have fans like you all,” he continued. The actress expressed that she is overjoyed with what her fans have done for her birthday this year. “The pandemic has been tough for all of us, and this is just the perfect gift you guys could have ever given me. Thank you for choosing me HINAHOLICS,” she concluded.

Hina Khan Looks Royal, Elegant In Red Lehenga; Check Out Her Regal Traditional Avatar

Take a look at the video:

Hina paid a visit to her father Aslam Khan’s grave, whom she lost earlier this year in April.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.