Hina Khan 'Felt Like a Baby Again' While Working in Naagin 5

Hina Khan is the new naagin of Indian television, and the actress says working in the show was unlike anything she has ever done before.

The actress, who has been cast as the shape-shifting serpent protagonist in Naagin 5, says the show is far removed from her usual family soap experience.

"Honestly, I felt like a baby again. Although I have an experience of a good 11 years now, I felt like a baby because Naagin is not like a normal family drama soap. It is a very technical show," Hina told IANS.

The actress, who has acted in family soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, says working on a supernatural show like Naagin is all about imagination.

"You really have to imagine stuff. In most parts we shoot against green screens. So, for me it has been a different experience and I really loved it. I am glad that I am exploring this," she said.

The actress has been sharing glimpses from her Naagin look on Instagram.

Earlier seasons of Naagin had actresses like Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti playing the central role. Naagin 5 will see Sharad Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar as Hina's new co-stars.