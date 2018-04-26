English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hina Khan's First Picture From Smart Phone Will Remind You of Anushka's Look in Sui Dhaaga; See Pic
The actor will next be seen in a short film "Smart Phone", which will also mark her debut in digital space.
Image Courtesy: Colors
Bigg Boss 11 runner up Hina Khan has been grabbing headlines ever since the show has got over. The actor, best known for playing Akshara on popular show Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has once again become the talk of town as she unveiled her first look from her new project after the controversial reality show.
The actor will next be seen in a short film Smart Phone, which will also mark her debut in digital space. Hina shared the news about her upcoming project on her official Twitter account but didn't divulge any exact details. However, her Desi avatar from the film looks uncannily similar to that of Anushka Sharma's look in Sui Dhaaga.
"My love for acting has brought me many challenges and I love challenging myself.Transition from a certain image improves my ability to enact and play something completely different.Versatility is breaking out of the regular,I tried hope u’ll like it! #SmartPhone coming soon," tweeted Hina alongside a collage of her pictures.
Apart from the Bigg Boss, Hina has participated on stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she was one of the finalists.
My love for acting has brought me many challenges and I love challenging myself.Transition from a certain image improves my ability to enact and play something completely different.Versatility is breaking out of the regular,I tried hope u’ll like it! #SmartPhone coming soon✌️ pic.twitter.com/chbLcxdGki— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 25, 2018
