Hina Khan Gets Father's 'Favourite Flowers' on His Birth Anniversary, Says 'Thinking About You'

Hina Khan remembered her late father on his birth anniversary on Sunday. Hina’s father Aslam Khan died earlier this year following a cardiac arrest. Through multiple Instagram stories, the actress shared moving messages dedicated to him. She also shared a photo of a beautiful bouquet of pink and white lilies. “Got your fav flowers on your birthday dad. Happy birthday, daddy. I love you. Miss you,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Hina also uploaded a series of videos of her father cutting a cake on his 60th birthday. In one of the videos, he is heard joking that he cannot be 60 as he celebrated his 35th birthday last year.

Hina was shooting in Kashmir for a music video when her father passed away in April. She rushed back to Mumbai, but soon tested positive for Covid-19 and had to go under quarantine.

Expressing her grief, she had written on Instagram, “A Helpless Daughter. Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most. Dear people times are tough, very or not just us, but everyone around. But there’s a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan has reunited with Shaheer Sheikh for another music video after Baarish. They are collaborating again for a new single titled Mohabbat Hai. Mohabbat Hai will be directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by Vyrl Originals, it will be sung by Stebin Ben and Pooja Singh Gujral. Hina Khan was earlier seen in the music video Patthar Wargi and Bedard. Her film, Lines, released recently and has been loved by the audience.

