Hina Khan Gets Trolled Yet Again for Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit At Children's Event

Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan is seemingly the favorite celebrity target for trolls. They follow her to every corner of the earth and give their opinions about the clothes she is wearing. After being trolled her for her bikini pics, as well as a trendy photoshoot, Hina has once again become the target of the trolls for the outfit she wore for a social event.Hina, over the weekend, attended an event where she interacted with children battling with cancer. Hina spent time with them and also presented gifts to them at the event. She was seen wearing a semi off-shoulder white shirt and paired it with good old blue denim but netizens didn’t like it a bit, declared it "inappropriate for the occasion."There were numerous comments on her post that dissed her choice of outfit and some Instagram users also called her "fake."Here are the pictures the actress shared from the event.The Bigg Boss 11 contestant received mixed opinions over her instagram posts. While some loved her sultry pictures, others called her out for “disrespecting her culture”. However, Hina has proved that she has not been affected by the hatred she received and thus shared this post to spell it out for the trolls.One of the haters wrote, "just look at your clothes..disgusting and you have no shame in posting it on your social media also...It's not Goa".After posting the pictures from the event, Hina shared another underwater selfie which she said that she posted to everyone’s demand, especially her mate from the Bigg Boss house, Vikas Gupta. But trolls didn’t let her take a break on that post either.Hina is one of the top actresses on the small screen, and has a massive fan following. She has devoted approximately eight years to the extremely popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was catapulted to national fame with her appearance in Bigg Boss season 11, in which she emerged the first runner-up and received much love from the audience.The TV actress often posts photos of her on Instagram and gives a dose of the latest style trends to her fans.Take a look!