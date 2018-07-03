Hina Khan Gets Trolled Yet Again for Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit At Children's Event
Television star Hina Khan was trolled again, this time for wearing an inappropriate dress at an event for children suffering from cancer.
Hina, over the weekend, attended an event where she interacted with children battling with cancer. Hina spent time with them and also presented gifts to them at the event. She was seen wearing a semi off-shoulder white shirt and paired it with good old blue denim but netizens didn’t like it a bit, declared it "inappropriate for the occasion."
There were numerous comments on her post that dissed her choice of outfit and some Instagram users also called her "fake."
Here are the pictures the actress shared from the event.
You can’t touch it, hold it or buy it, you can only ..feel ..courage! And the sheer courage of these lovely souls taught me and inspired me today that even when life gives you a ‘due date’ you can always choose to make it beautiful with ‘Hope’. Life doesn’t have to be mundane for anyone no matter how ordinary we feel our journey, role or existence is , life is special as long as life ‘Is’. They taught me that marvel exists through simplicity. They taught me today to find colour even when your eyes are closed just like we dream, after all a little bit of dream is all we need. As a celebrity if contributing a few hours of our lives to interact with them can help motivate them fight harder there can be no better use of it, it gives them Hope that they can do the impossible and reach the other side as a fighter. #BackToSchool #InspiringFightersNotCancerPatient. #BeautifulSouls Thank you #Dr. Shripad D. Banavali (HOD) and #TataMemorialHospital for giving me this opportunity and connect with these angels..
The Bigg Boss 11 contestant received mixed opinions over her instagram posts. While some loved her sultry pictures, others called her out for “disrespecting her culture”. However, Hina has proved that she has not been affected by the hatred she received and thus shared this post to spell it out for the trolls.
One of the haters wrote, "just look at your clothes..disgusting and you have no shame in posting it on your social media also...It's not Goa".
After posting the pictures from the event, Hina shared another underwater selfie which she said that she posted to everyone’s demand, especially her mate from the Bigg Boss house, Vikas Gupta. But trolls didn’t let her take a break on that post either.
Hina is one of the top actresses on the small screen, and has a massive fan following. She has devoted approximately eight years to the extremely popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was catapulted to national fame with her appearance in Bigg Boss season 11, in which she emerged the first runner-up and received much love from the audience.
The TV actress often posts photos of her on Instagram and gives a dose of the latest style trends to her fans.
