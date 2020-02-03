Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Hina Khan Gives Befitting Reply to KRK for His Dig At Her Movie Hacked

Hina Khan will soon be seen in director Vikram Bhatt's Hacked in which she is playing the victim of a cyber attack.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 3, 2020, 5:30 PM IST
Hina Khan Gives Befitting Reply to KRK for His Dig At Her Movie Hacked
Hina Khan will soon be seen in director Vikram Bhatt's Hacked in which she is playing the victim of a cyber attack.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamaal R Khan, or KRK, has time and again stirred controversies with his tweets and statements in public. The actor calls himself a self-proclaimed critic and often mocks people on the micro-blogging site, giving film reviews or making comments on their clothing and personal lives.

Once again, KRK has created a storm with his tweet, poking fun at TV and movie actress Hina Khan. He tweeted, “I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13”

Taking offence to the tweet, actor Karanvir Bohra responded to KRK. Bohra replied saying they had no godfather in the industry, but have dreams and will to achieve. He also praised Hina Khan for making it so far in her career.

Karanvir was also the first actor to defend Hina during the Cannes controversy. KRK’s tweet did not go down well with Hina Khan too, who retorted by saying whatever she has achieved in her life is because of her hard work.

Quoting Bohra's tweet, she wrote that she has earned every project, every appreciator and every fan because of her hard work and talent. She further wrote that instead of putting each other down, they should lift each other up.

The Deshdrohi actor in 2016 courted controversy by repeatedly calling Aamir Khan “besharam”. He even went on to say that he would not be surprised if the Dangal star leaves his wife to marry Sunny Leone.

