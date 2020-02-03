Hina Khan Gives Befitting Reply to KRK for His Dig At Her Movie Hacked

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamaal R Khan, or KRK, has time and again stirred controversies with his tweets and statements in public. The actor calls himself a self-proclaimed critic and often mocks people on the micro-blogging site, giving film reviews or making comments on their clothing and personal lives.

Once again, KRK has created a storm with his tweet, poking fun at TV and movie actress Hina Khan. He tweeted, “I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13”

I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 2, 2020

Taking offence to the tweet, actor Karanvir Bohra responded to KRK. Bohra replied saying they had no godfather in the industry, but have dreams and will to achieve. He also praised Hina Khan for making it so far in her career.

Krk Bhai,whatever ppl say about u, it's a fact that millions follow you and wait for your tweets and reviews.We have no #Godfather but we all have dreams and a will 2 achieve. @eyehinakhan must be applauded the fact that she has come here by her own effort & god's grace... https://t.co/fG4zgRoBPV — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) February 2, 2020

Karanvir was also the first actor to defend Hina during the Cannes controversy. KRK’s tweet did not go down well with Hina Khan too, who retorted by saying whatever she has achieved in her life is because of her hard work.

Every project I’ve got so far, every appreciator, every fan I have today. I have earned it with my hardwork n talent. And that’s what got me the film and THAT’S WHAT MATTERS. Not PR brokers, so @KVBohra people are smart enough to see through such stunts and acknowledge good work. https://t.co/KQgq7NQMZ9 — SAM #NoWhereToHide (@eyehinakhan) February 2, 2020

Quoting Bohra's tweet, she wrote that she has earned every project, every appreciator and every fan because of her hard work and talent. She further wrote that instead of putting each other down, they should lift each other up.

#LetsLiftEachOther Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to u but I have worked my A** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo — SAM #NoWhereToHide (@eyehinakhan) February 2, 2020

The Deshdrohi actor in 2016 courted controversy by repeatedly calling Aamir Khan “besharam”. He even went on to say that he would not be surprised if the Dangal star leaves his wife to marry Sunny Leone.

I will not be surprised if Aamir Khan will divorce Kiran Rao to marry Sunny Leone 3rd time because such Besharam Insaan can do anything. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 2, 2016

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.