Hina Khan Gives Fitting Reply to Online Haters for Trolling Her Opinion on Rhea Chakraborty

Hina Khan has given a befitting reply to trolls who targeted her for her opinion on Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Hina, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, spoke out against the alleged media trial of Rhea in the case. She said, “At least, let the CBI investigate and come to a conclusion. You may damage her career forever with accusations. She might not be able to face anyone.”

Following this, she was being targeted on social media. Now, the actress has finally broken her silence in a series of tweets.

Sharing her exact quotes from the interview, Hina wrote, "Reading in between the lines can never portray what I intended to say. I never mince my words and have always been upfront about my views. Because I believe and support the law. I don’t judge before a judgement is passed by the law. That’s all."

When a fan advised Hina to refrain herself from commenting on this matter, the actress replied, "I always stand by the truth and want my fans to stand with me for the truth, together! If we believe each other we shall never fear these trolls or bots. I had, have and will always have my point of view. Without fear. Because truth gives you that power!"

The actress also got support from her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, who tweeted, "While we want fairness and justice for someone who deserved it and was probably denied. If we hate others without even reading and understanding their side, how are we different? We shouldn’t be swayed by hate but support each other as the law finds #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput!"