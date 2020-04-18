Hina Khan Grooves To Badshah's Genda Phool, Watch Video

Hina Khan shook a leg on rapper Badshah's upbeat track Genda Phool.

In the clip, Hina, clad in gym clothes, is flaunting her toned body as she grooves to the beats of the track. Sung by Badshah and Payal Dev, the foot-tapping number featured Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes.

Watch the video here:

Much like other celebrities, Hina is also trying her best to spread awareness on COVID- 19 pandemic and urging people to stay indoors and take care of their family.

Recently, the Kasauti Zindagi Ki actress shared a video on how to make a face mask at home. “So here is my attempt to teach some simple measures of how to make a mask at home. I tried to make the process and the masks, both as interesting as possible for you guys and hope it will encourage a lot of you to make one for yourself,” she wrote along with the clip.

Earlier, Hina had shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain. "My next ketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge," the caption read.

Hina will be next seen opposite Kushal Tandon in web film titled Unlock: The Haunted App.

Follow @News18Movies for more