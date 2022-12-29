Hina Khan Happily ‘Licks The Cold Away’ In London With An Ice-Cream; See Pics

Hina Khan is currently enjoying her vacation in London and making the most of the cold weather in this UK city. The actress often shares glimpses from her professional and personal life on social media to stay connected with her fans. Recently, the diva posted some cute snaps from her London diaries on Instagram for her followers. In the photos, Hina is seen in a neon green and blue jacket, which she paired with blue trousers and black white shoes. She smiles her heart out for the camera with an ice cream cone in her hands. She looked beautiful in her natural no-make-up look.

Hina captioned her post: “Licking away the cold with this icy friend of mine. just us. our time. no one needed.” She used hashtags like London life, London diaries and London eye. Her fans quickly took to the comment section to appreciate her. One user wrote, “So sweet Hina”, while another netizen wrote, “Gorgeous”. Many others responded to the post with heart and fire emojis.

A few days back, Hina shared another set of photos from her vacations to keep her fans and followers engaged. In the pictures, Hina is seen in a black and white striped sweatshirt, which she paired with a dual-tone puffer jacket; and she rounded off her look with a beige cap and black sling bag as she posed for the camera. The photos went viral in no time.

Hina was recently seen in the Zee Theatre’s teleplay Shadyantra, written and directed by Suresh Jayram and Ganesh Yadav, respectively. The teleplay was a suspense thriller filled with greed, ambition, self-preservation and revenge, and it also featured actors Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

