Hina Khan Has Shared Beautiful Pictures from Her Europe Trip, See Here

Hina Khan has been the talk of the town since her Cannes 2019 Film Festival debut for her movie ‘Lines’. After spending a fame-filled week at Cannes Film Festival 2019, Hina Khan made sure to make the best out of her trip by visiting Europe with her beau Rocky Jaiswal.Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Komolika aka Hina Khan surely knows how to steal the limelight, and that is one reason why she has been the center of attraction throughout her Europe trip.While Hina and Rocky made went to Paris before the commencement of Cannes 2019, the couple gave a finishing touch to their trip in style by visiting Switzerland. From videos to pictures, Hina Khan has made her Euro trip an open book for her social media fans. Before returning to India, Hina Khan shared several pictures from her trip, making us all envy.Sharing a picture in a white dress, along with a purple high neck, Hina posted a picture with the caption, “Easy breezy.” She paired it with denim sneakers and a pair of goggles and looked every bit stylish enjoying Europe’s air.She also posted another set of pictures in checkered dress, black stockings, boots and a fur coat with the caption, “Morning breeze.”Not just these, Hina posted several pictures in a yellow dress, sporting two buns.Here are some more pictures from her Instagram: